Logo of «EXPO-2017» on fuselage of Air Astana planes (PHOTO)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The logo of the EXPO-2017 was pained on the fuselage of Embraer 190 of Air Astana Company. All 30 planes of the company will have the logo on the fuselage within the signed between Astana EXPO-2017 National Company and Air Astana Company agreement.

According to a representative of Air Astana Company, five of the Air Astana planes have the logo on their fuselage already. The process takes about 6-10 hours depending on the type of a plane.

"After paining of the logo, a special film is pasted over it to prevent it from damaging. 8-10 hours are required for complete dryout. It will not affect the safety of the flights. Every day a new plane will have a logo on the fuselage. The logo of the EXPO-2017 will see all the cities of the world Air Astana flies to," the representative said.

Director of the department of public relations of Astana EXPO-2017 National Company Sergei Kuyanov told that this type of cooperation was critically important for development of the project of the EXPO and means the beginning of partnership relations with the national carrier.