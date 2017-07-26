Lomachenko comments on Golovkin-Alvarez, Mayweather-McGregor

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ukrainian boxer Vasil Lomachenko (8-1, 6 KOs) compared the two upcoming battles - Gennady Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) vs. Saul Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) and Floyd Mayweather Jr. (49- 0, 26 KOs) vs. Conor McGregor, Sports.kz reports.

- Of course, I'm gonna watch GGG - Alvarez, it is a very interesting fight. But, because of the hype around the Mayweather-McGregor fight, you don't really hear about it. As a boxing fan, I would much rather like to watch GGG vs. Alvarez. The Mayweather-McGregor is just a circus, nothing but a lot of money," Lomachenko said in an interview with EsNews.

The Mayweather-McGregor fight is scheduled for August 26 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Golovkin and Alvarez will fight three weeks later, on September 16.



