TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    20:35, 15 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran

    Фото: sports.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Grigoriy Lomakin advanced at the ITF M15 men’s singles tournament in Tehran, Iran, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Grigoriy Lomakin of Kazakhstan beat Karan Singh of India 6-2, 7-6 (8-6) in two straight sets in the second round of the ITF men’s singles tournament in Tehran.

    The Kazakhstani, 25, is to take on Russian Denis Klok in the next round at the M15 Tehran tournament.


    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
