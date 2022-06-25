Lombardy declares drought state of emergency

ROME. KAZINFORM - Lombardy on Friday declared a state of emergency for drought in the northern region after water levels in the Po fell by over three quarters amid the worst drought in 70 years, ANSA reports.

A decree by Governor Attilio Fontana cited the «grave situation of water deficit» and said it needed to «support the population, the environment and the productive activities».

The decree, in force until September 30, urges all citizens to «use water in an extremely parsimonious way, sustainable and effective, limiting its consumption to the minimum indispensable».

Town councils are urged to restrict the use of drinking water.



