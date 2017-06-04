London attacks: 6 civilians killed, 3 attackers shot

LONDON. KAZINFORM Six people have been killed and at least 20 others were injured, in a terrorist "rampage" at two central London landmarks, police said.

Three attackers were shot and killed by police. Police added the attackers appeared to be wearing IEDs which turned out to be fake. Police believe there were no more than three attackers.



A white transit van crashed into a crowd on the London Bridge around 10 pm on Saturday night. Then at least three attackers started stabbing pedestrians people at the nearby Borough Market.According to the London Ambulance Service, more than 30 people had been taken to six hospitals with injuries. The Metropolitan Police declared the attacks "terrorist incidents."

Witnesses told Sky News that the attackers shouted: "This is fo: Allah."



Less than two hours after the attack on the London Bridge, police reported they were responding to an "incident" in Vauxhall, more than 1.5 km away. It was confirmed early Sunday to be an unrelated stabbing.

The attacks in came five weeks after the Westminster Bridge attack and less than two weeks after a suicide bomber took lives of 22 people at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.