London hosts book launch of «Astana: Architecture, Myth & Destiny

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Last week, the book launch of ‘Astana: Architecture, Myth & Destiny', written by a Canadian author Frank Albo, was held at the offices of British architect Lord Norman Foster. The presentation - which coincided with the 20th anniversary of the city of Astana - was attended by British MPs, foreign ambassadors, and representatives from the political, media, and business sectors.

‘Astana: Architecture, Myth & Destiny' offers a detailed analysis of the unique architectural style of Kazakhstan's capital. The book places Astana at the forefront of global architecture and art. Moreover, it notes the overlap between ancient Kazakh mythology and the city's architecture, describing the visual representation of folk tales, ancient Kazakh legends, and eposes. The book concludes that Astana is a global example of peace, tolerance, sustainability, and harmony, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakh Embassy in London.

Professor Frank Albo, from the University of Winnipeg, said that the book provides a deep insight into the capital of Kazakhstan from both a cultural and mythological perspective. Astana lies at the intersection of global architecture, where styles from different nations converge. The city's breathtaking architecture provides a mythological, cultural, and religious connectedness to humanity. It reveals Kazakhstan's shimmering new capital to be more than a symbolic statement of the birth of a new nation; Astana is an architectural roadmap towards a peaceful world.



He added that the book contains a secret code or puzzle. The first reader to crack the code will win an all-inclusive trip to Astana worth $30,000.



Mr Erlan Idrissov, Kazakh Ambassador to the UK, noted that ‘Astana: Architecture, Myth & Destiny' is a serious philosophical and culturological work which emphasizes peace, tolerance, and harmony with nature. The book pays special attention to human relationships. These values are particularly important today, as the world faces increasing instability.



Ambassador Idrissov noted that Kazakhstan has shown other countries the possibility of preserving peace and tolerance. Our country, led by President Nazarbayev, has instigated a number of international initiatives aimed at ensuring peace and security in the central Asian region, and beyond.



Mr David Nelson, chief designer at Foster + Partners and a co-organizer of the event, noted that his company has had wonderful experiences working in Astana over many years. Each project - including the Palace of Peace and Concord, the Khan Shatyr leisure complex, and the Library of the First President of Kazakhstan - are based on unique and creative designs. Mr Nelson said he was eager to continue his work in Kazakhstan.