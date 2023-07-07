London hosts Kazakh-British Business Forum for discussing potential of Kazakhstan's mining industry

LONDON. KAZINFORM A Kazakh-British business forum dedicated to the development of the mining industry and attracting investment in this sector took place in London, Kazinform learned from the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in the UK.

The event was held at the elite Royal Automobile Club, which was attended by key stakeholders and industry experts who discussed and assessed the huge potential of the mining industry in Kazakhstan. The Forum focused on two important aspects: scientific assessment and business opportunities, as well as the active role of investors in this area.

Speaking at the opening of the forum, the Minister of State of the Ministry of Business and Trade of Great Britain, Nusrat Ghani, noted not only the unprecedented attractiveness of the mineral base of Kazakhstan but stressed the importance of UK's participation in the development of this industry to fully realize all the possibilities of mutually beneficial cooperation.

The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the United Kingdom, M.Ilyassov, told the participants in detail about state programs to support foreign investors, new measures to stimulate investment and not only, and emphasized that those investors who invest in the production of high-order products and metallurgy will receive the greatest support.

It was noted that Kazakhstan already offers the most attractive measures in the region to stimulate investors, as well as a proven platform for transparent business and guarantees using the AIFC platform's unique tools in the post-soviet space.

The first-panel discussion of the Forum was devoted to an overview of Kazakhstan's mining and exploration sector with a special focus on its investment potential. One of the key speakers, Deputy Chairman of the Geology Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerlan Galiyev focused the participants' attention on the competitive advantages of working on the development of the mining sector of Kazakhstan.

Andrew Southam, Chief Executive Officer of KAZ Minerals PLC shared his experience in Kazakhstan and available investment opportunities.

David Schofield, Director of National and International Geological and Geophysical Research at the British Geological Survey, and Jeff Townsend, founder of the Association of Critical Minerals also expressed valuable opinions during the panel discussion.

The second-panel discussion focused on current exploration practices and ways to support the industry, with a particular focus on the role of the UK in promoting the development of the industry. Speakers such as Patrick Kennedy, representative of the UK Ministry of Business Development and Trade, and Alex Simakov, Senior Researcher at Policy Exchange, shed light on ongoing efforts to attract investment and improve understanding of commercial opportunities in Kazakhstan.

Gulzhanat Ualitova, Director of Anglo REM Central Asia, Rob Macaire CMG, Chief UK and International Relations Adviser to Rio Tinto, and Nick Bridgen, Executive Director of Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited, also discussed the importance of introducing innovative exploration technologies, stakeholder engagement, and responsible environmental management.

In that way, the Kazakh-British Business Forum held in London has established itself as an effective platform for knowledge exchange and cooperation, demonstrating the mining potential and strengthening ties between the mining communities of Kazakhstan and the UK.