London hosts reception to mark the National Day of Kazakhstan

LONDON. KAZINFORM - A reception to celebrate the National Day of Kazakhstan was hosted by the Kazakh Embassy in London, Kazinform has learnt from its press service.

The reception was attended by representatives of the UK Government, MPs, heads of multinational corporations, public figures, as well as senior diplomats.

In his speech, Erlan Idrissov, Kazakhstan's Ambassador to the UK, noted that, Kazakhstan has seen unparalleled progress within a short period, and has become an example of stable growth and stability. Today, Kazakhstan is a modern, dynamically developing economy and is widely recognised as an authority on the regional and global stage.

Ambassador Idrissov highlighted that this year marked 25th years since diplomatic relations were established between Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom. From the very first days of bilateral engagement, our countries established a solid foundation for mutually beneficial co-operation that is actively supported at the highest level. Today, relations between Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom have reached a level of strategic partnership. Trade and economic relations are actively developing, the number of treaties are increasing, and institutions for bilateral co-operation are effective.

2017 has seen a busy period of bilateral visits by senior delegations. Astana was visited by Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester; Sir Alan Duncan, Minister of State for Europe and the Americas at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office; Greg Hands, Minister for London and Minister of State for Trade Policy at the Department for International Trade; Dr Andrew Parmley, the then Lord-Mayor of the City of London as well as others. In turn, Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Mr Kairat Abdrakhmanov paid a working visit to the UK; London hosted the Kazakh-British Investment Forum, which was attended by Kairat Kelimbetov, Governor of the Astana International Financial Centre.

A session of the Intergovernmental Economic Commission and the Chamber of Commerce between Kazakhstan and the UK is expected to take place before the end of this year, which will include the heads of the Ministry of Investment and Development and Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund.

Speaking on behalf of the British Government, Minister of State for Europe and the Americas at the FCO, Sir Alan Duncan, congratulated Kazakhstan on the forthcoming Day of Independence, and stressed that Kazakhstan was an important strategic partner for the UK. The relationship between the two countries is growing closer: business relations are expanding and the strategic partnership is being strengthened. Both countries are actively developing co-operation in a number of areas of mutual interest.

The highlight of the reception was the performance of both country's national anthems. Kazakhstan's national anthem was performed by the children's choir which comprised of children of the Embassy's staff in the UK. The British anthem was sung by Airika Nariman, a student of Westminster University dressed in Kazakh national gown.

Guests at the reception enjoyed sampling dishes of traditional Kazakh cuisine, as well as tasting various other delicacies produced in Kazakhstan, including local wine and chocolate. At the end of the evening, each guest was given a real Almaty apple, which was specially brought to London for this event.









