London hosts roadshow on investment opportunities of Kazakh SEZs

LONDON. KAZINFORM - The roadshow to highlight the investment opportunities of the special economic zones of Kazakhstan took place in the city of London. The event organised by the Embassy of Kazakhstan to the UK and Reed Smith LLP with the assistance of ‘Kaznex Invest' National Export and Investment Agency was attended by heads of major UK companies and representatives of huge British communities, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in London.

During the roadshow, Ambassador Erzhan Kazykhanov noted that over the last 10 years the United Kingdom had invested 11.7 billion dollars into the economy of Kazakhstan, having become the sixth largest investor. There are more than 504 UK enterprises doing business in Kazakhstan.



In turn, Almas Aidarov, the Deputy Chairman of ‘Kaznex Invest' National Export and Investment Agency, presented the investment opportunities of the special economic zones of Kazakhstan to the UK's business communities and highlighted Kazakhstan's new initiatives of dealing with investors, including state support measures.



UK business persons were also presented the conditions for doing business in SEZ ‘Pavlodar', SEZ ‘Khorgos Eastern Gates', SEZ ‘Aktau Seaport' and other special economic zones.



Welcome speeches were delivered by a number of honoured guests, including Professor Charles Hendry, National Commissioner of the United Kingdom for the EXPO 2017, Mr. Campbell Keir, the Director of Energy at the Department for International Trade, Ms. Janet Heckman, Head of the EBRD in Kazakhstan, Mr. Greg Hogan, Commercial Director at the International Development Ireland.