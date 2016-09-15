London Marathon sets new charitable fundraising record

LONDON. KAZINFORM The 2016 London Marathon raised a record-breaking 59.4 million pounds (about 540 million RMB) for charity, setting a new world record for an annual single day charity fundraising event for the 10th successive year.

The total raised was up more than 5 million pounds from the 54.1 million in 2015 and takes the total raised since the event was founded in 1981 to more than 830 million.



The 2016 event saw a record number of finishers with 39,140 runners crossing the line in front of Buckingham Palace. Shannon Foudy, a serving police officer from Hemel Hempstead, became the millionth finisher in the history of the event.



Source: Xinhua