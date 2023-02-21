London residents interested in learning Kazakh thanks to Dimash

LONDON. KAZINFORM Well-known signer Dimash Kudaibergen stirred up an interest in the Kazakh language. London residents not only learn spoken Kazakh but also learn to sing in Kazakh, Kazinform reports.

On the eve of International Native Language Day, the Kazakh Embassy in the UK organized an interesting event bringing together activists of the Dimash fan club. Many of his fans already visited Kazakhstan and got familiarized with the country’s rich history, customs and traditions, and national cuisine.