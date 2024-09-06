London school bans smartphones and introduces “brick” phones

The Fulham boys school in West London has implemented a ban on smartphones for students in years 7 to 11, replacing them with basic "brick" phones that only allow calling and texting, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Headteacher David Smith believes that giving smartphones to young children is like “choosing to take away their childhood.” The school’s decision aims to curb distractions and negative influences associated with smartphone use, particularly social media.

Before making this move, Smith conducted an anonymous survey revealing that 97% of students received over 50 notifications daily, and 38% had no restrictions on their phone use. The decision, communicated to parents in May, received mixed reactions, though some welcomed the reduction in pressure to buy smartphones for their children.

Although Fulham boys school is not the first school to restrict smartphone use — Eton College has done so recently — Fulham boys school is likely the first state school to replace smartphones with brick phones.

Smith sees the decision as a positive step towards ensuring that students focus on their education without the distractions and negative influences of smartphones.