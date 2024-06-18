London Stock Exchange reclaims title as Europe’s largest market

The London Stock Exchange (LSE) has reclaimed its status as Europe’s largest stock market for the first time in nearly two years, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Data from Bloomberg shows that on Monday, the LSE's total listed company value hit $3.18 trillion, overtaking the Paris Stock Exchange's $3.13 trillion.

This milestone follows a period of market volatility influenced by various political and economic factors. Analysts attribute the French market's slump to uncertainties surrounding the recent snap election called by President Emmanuel Macron. This political turbulence has raised concerns among investors, affecting market stability and valuations.

Conversely, the UK market is witnessing a recovery after years of underperformance, which had been exacerbated by the fallout from former Prime Minister Liz Truss’ mini-Budget, a weak pound, recession fears, and the aftermath of Brexit.

In the UK, both major political parties are attempting to reassure investors ahead of the general election. The UK's stock market has shown signs of improvement this year, partly due to expectations of lower interest rates, which would reduce borrowing costs for British companies.