London to host 4th session of UK-Kazakhstan Intergovernmental Commission

LONDON. KAZINFORM - On December 11, the 4th session of the UK-Kazakhstani Intergovernmental Commission (IGC) and the 2nd session of the bilateral Business Council will take place in London, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in the UK.

The IGC will focus on Kazakh-UK relations with regards to trade and investment, digitisation, energy, and co-operation in the areas of education and culture.



During the event, the co-chair of the IGC and Kazakhstan's Minister of Investment and Development, Mr Zhenis Kassymbek, will meet with his counterpart, UK Minister of State for International Trade, Mr Mark Garnier, the British co-chair of the IGC. Mr Kassymbek will also meet with the heads of prominent and rising British companies, including United Green, Metalysis, Strategic and Precious Metals Processing LLC, IntelliSense.io, Shell, and AECOM, and others.



As part of the IGC, the second session of the Kazakh-British Business Council (KBCC) is expected to take place. The agenda of the session will include investment in Kazakhstan, and the prospects for UK companies to be involved in Kazakhstan's privatisation programme. Mr Umirzak Shukeyev, co-chair of the KBCC, is expected to meet with Baroness Emma Nicholson, who is the UK Prime Minister's new Trade Envoy for Kazakhstan and the British co-chair of the Business Council.



A number of bilateral documents are expected to be signed following the IGC.