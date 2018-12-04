London to host Kazakh-British political consultations on Dec 4-5

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On 4 and 5 December, Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko will pay a working visit to London for regular Kazakhstan-UK political consultations in the furtherance of the bilateral Strategic Dialogue, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aibek Smadiyarov has told today's briefing, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the visit, Roman Vassilenko is going to hold meetings with Minister of State for Europe and the Americas Alan Duncan, Chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Kazakhstan Bob Stewart, business representatives, members of the Kazakh-British Society, and the leaders of the Chatham House think tank.



In addition, there will be the annual session of the Board of Trustees of the Eurasian Council on Foreign Affairs, consisting of high-ranking representatives of the European Union, former heads of state and government, and former foreign ministers of several European countries, representatives of major European companies, think tanks, and mass media. Also, traditional panel discussions on topical issues of the global and regional agenda are held as part of the event.