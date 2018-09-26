London to host Kazakhstan Global Investment Forum

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan Global Investment Forum will be held on October 2 in London, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in the UK.

Having gone through an active period of reforms, Kazakhstan now leads its region in FDI inflows and in the soundness of its business environment. The country ranks 36th globally in the World Bank's latest Doing Business report: twice as high as the regional average. With a strong institutional framework, significantly improved investment environment and well developed investment incentives, Kazakhstan stands ready as an investment destination of considerable eminence.



While traditionally known for its oil and gas sector, Kazakhstan has its eyes set on diversification and is presenting a wealth of investment opportunities in such sectors as manufacturing, agro-industry, financial services, chemicals, mining and metallurgy, alternative energy and clean tech, infrastructure, logistics, and digital industries.



UK companies are yet to fully tap into Kazakhstan's potential and now is the moment to take a closer look at this fast-evolving economy that sits at the crossroads of Europe and Asia. Kazakhstan's strategic position as a central cog of the vast Belt and Road initiative and its inclusion in the Eurasian Economic Union, as well as its trade ties with Europe and the rest of the world, make it a key player in new trading patterns and present it as a potentially exciting new trade partner for the post-Brexit UK.



Financial Times Live and fDi Magazine, in association with Samruk Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund and Kazakh Invest will host a high-level executive forum to discuss the commercial, trading and partnership opportunities that Kazakhstan offers.



This event will gather over 150 senior executives from across such sectors as manufacturing, agro-industry, financial services, chemicals, mining and metallurgy, alternative energy and clean tech, infrastructure, logistics, and digital industries, as well as financiers, private equity investors and those from financial and professional services firms.



The forum will start at 8:00 a.m. at Four Seasons Hotel Park Lane.