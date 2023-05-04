Long-awaited Zheti kazyna premiered at Astana Ballet

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On May 1, the «Astana Ballet» hosted the solemn awarding of the winners of the 1st republican competition «Ashyk Sakhna», as well as the long-awaited premiere of the play «Zheti kazyna».

The libretto was written by Madina Aldanova; composer - Shyryn Bazarkulova; choreographer - Ualitbek Siyazbek; and set designer - Alexander Rychkova. The premiere screening was accompanied by the symphony orchestra of the Astana Ballet Theater under the direction of conductor-producer Arman Urazgaliev, Kazinform learnt from the Astana Ballet’s press office.

«Art is so attractive and captivating that it evokes a wave of emotions and thoughts in the audience, fills it with inspiring ideas. We strive to preserve our rich historical heritage by creating performances on national themes, therefore the play «Jeti Kazyna» is very important for us, it is special also because it was created by the winners of the 1st republican competition Ashyk Sakhna, new names in the country's theatrical art. We are sure that the new production made an indelible impression on the audience, we were really looking forward to this day,» said the artistic director of the theater Nurlan Kanetov.

«This is a voluminous, interesting topic that is close to all Kazakhstanis, and it has not yet been reflected in the ballet. In the ballet «Zheti kazyna» the main character, who goes through a period of formation, growing up, overcomes his fears, human weaknesses, together with a girl who helps him find balance, collects all the treasures. And only in this case he manages to restore Shanyrak, which appears in the form of the sun, illuminating the way for all people,» said Madina Aldanova, the author of the libretto.

It is worth noting that the capital's theater is always in search of new bright and original ideas that it is ready to implement, discovering new names in the field of choreographic art. And the new performance is a vivid confirmation of this.

«In the process of work, I was inspired by the libretto and music. The performance does not have any pronounced style, it is rather a synthesis of several dance styles: national and classical movements, some perhaps my findings due to the fact that it was necessary to reveal one or another character, each has its own plasticity, because everything The characters are very bright and expressive. It was a very interesting search, I will say this. This is my first ballet, but not the first work, not the first performance,» Ualitbek Siyazbek.

The leading roles in the new production were talentedly embodied by the artists of the Astana Ballet Theater: The young man - the leading soloist Sundet Sultanov; Kind beauty - the second soloist Aliya Aitbayeva; Tulpar - the second soloist Aidan Kalzhan; Berkut - leading soloist Nazerke Aimukhametova; Tazy (friend) - ballet dancer Akkali Turgali.

«It is gratifying that this performance is embodied by the forces of Kazakh directors and performers. I express my gratitude to the entire production team: Madina Aldanova for such an amazing, important for us, the theme of the performance - the seven treasures of the Kazakh people; Shyryn Bazarkulova for the colossal energy in music; choreographer Walitbek Siyazbek for originality of choreographic ideas; Alexandra Rychkova for creating expressive, solid images and original stage decorations. Many thanks to the talented artists and all those who «remained behind the scenes», but without whom the performance would not have taken place, for their dedication to work and endless love for their work,» concluded Mukaram Avakhri, chief choreographer of the theater.

The event was held with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.