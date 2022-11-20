EN
    19:40, 20 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Long-lived woman votes in Kazakh presidential election in Atyrau rgn

    None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The 104-year-old resident of Atyrau region case her ballot in the Kazakh presidential election, Kazinform cites the regional communication service.

    Balziba Mazhitova, 104, was a home front worker during the war. She has 12 children, 28 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-child. The long-liver made her choice and blessed the future of the country.

    In total, 773 residents of Atyrau region including disabled people, people with health problems, and old people, applied for voting at home.


