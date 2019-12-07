Long-living polar bear Alkor celebrates 30th anniversary at Almaty Zoo

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The well-known polar bear living at the Almaty Zoo celebrates today his 30th anniversary, Kazinform reports.

Two years ago some media predicted that the bear would not see his next birthday. Now the bear feels good. Alkor was born in the Kaliningrad Zoo in 1989. In 1990 he arrived in Almaty. His girlfriend, Kristina, lived some 30 years. In 1996 they welcomed a polar bear cub, Umka.

Polar bears can live 20 to 25 years in wild, and 30 to 35 years at zoos. The oldest known polar bear Kristina lived 45 years in the zoological park. The oldest known bear at 39 lives currently in Germany.

Photo by Mikhail Sorokoumov