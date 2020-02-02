EN
    11:00, 02 February 2020 | GMT +6

    Look forward to discussing trade and investment issues, Mike Pompeo

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Great to visit Nur-Sultan to reaffirm the importance of the U.S.-Kazakhstan strategic relationship, which is rooted in our shared commitment to peace, prosperity, and security. I look forward to discussing trade and investment and ways to expand both our nations' prosperity,» U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted.

    As earlier reported, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Kazakh capital for a visit on February 1.

    The U.S. Secretary of State will meet with the country’s authorities to debate prospects for bilateral and regional cooperation, pressing issues of the global agenda.

    The U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to hold talk with Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi.


