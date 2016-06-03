Lord M. Sheikh: UK admires Kazakhstan's role in building global peace and security (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Foreign Minister Erlan Idrissov held a meeting with a member of the House of Lords of the British Parliament Lord Mohammed Sheikh on June 2, 2016, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

The sides discussed the state and prospects of Kazakh-British cooperation, implementation of agreements between the two countries following the official visit of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to the United Kingdom in November 2015 and exchanged views on a wide range of topical issues of the international agenda.



The Foreign Minister welcomed the establishment of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Kazakhstan in the British Parliament and expressed hope for further strengthening of inter-parliamentary relations. "I am confident that the official visit of the delegation of the All-Party Parliamentary Group this autumn will give an additional impetus to the comprehensive development of our relations and create a good basis for the deepening of a trust-based and open dialogue in all areas," Idrissov stated.



"We admire Kazakhstan's role in building global peace and security, its assistance in the settlement of international disputes," Sheikh said. He also highlighted Kazakhstan's special contribution to the global efforts to promote reconciliation and tolerance, respect and friendship among nations.



During his visit to Astana the British Lord took part in the international conference Religions against Terrorism and the fourth international exhibition of weapon systems and military equipment KADEX 2016.



