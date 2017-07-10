Lord Mayor of the City of London holds a number of meetings in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Lord Mayor of the City of London Dr. Andrew Parmley visited Kazakhstan and held a number of meetings here, Kazinform has learnt from the UK Embassy to Kazakhstan.

As part of the programme of the visit, the Lord Mayor of the City of London met with the Governor of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), Mr Kairat Kelimbetov. The sides noted the existing level of cooperation between two financial institutions and agreed to develop it further.



Lord Mayor, Andrew Parmley emphasized AIFC importance for Kazakhstan, saying:



"I have been impressed by the Kazakh government's drive to develop Astana International Financial Centre as a financial hub for Central Asia, the Caucasus and the Eurasian Economic Union. I fully support this ambition as I have seen first-hand how a growing financial centre can bring prosperity to an entire generation".



Potential new bilateral commercial relationship has been discussed during the meeting between the Lord Mayor and Kazakh Invest Chairman, Maxat Kabashev. Dr Andrew Parmley was delighted to bring with him a delegation of UK companies interested and looking to invest to Kazakhstan.



The visit also saw the Lord Mayor of the City of London play the organ at the Organ Hall of the Kazakh National University of Arts.