TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    07:22, 09 October 2018 | GMT +6

    Lord Mayor of the City of London to visit Astana

     ASTANA. KAZINFORM Charles Bowman, Lord Mayor of the City of London, will visit Astana next year, according to the United Kingdom's Ambassador to Kazakhstan Michael Gifford.

    The diplomat said it at the 5th meeting of the Kazakh-British Intergovernmental Commission for Trade and Economic Cooperation.

    In his speech, he pointed out some priority areas for the cooperation between Kazakhstan and Great Britain.

    "Mining sector is a priority sector for us. We have already said that it will be the topic of our discussion," Michael Gifford said.



    The Ambassador also spoke about the activity of the Astana International Financial Centre.

    "The Astana International Financial Centre is another  bright example of cooperation between our countries. UK Minister for Investments Graham Stuart visited the AIFC opening ceremony," he noted.

    "The Mayor of London will come to Kazakhstan next year to voice his support to the development of Astana as an international financial hub. The application of English Law by the AIFC is a unique situation for the Central Asian region," he added.

