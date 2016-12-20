EN
    08:17, 20 December 2016

    Lorry kills 9, injures dozens at Christmas market in Berlin

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A lorry ploughed into a Christmas market at Breitscheidplatz in Berlin killing at least 9 people and injuring dozens, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "We can confirm that 9 people are dead and many are injured. Our colleagues are at the scene at Breitscheidplatz," the Berlin police tweeted.

    Local authorities say it is unclear whether it was an attack or an accident.

    The Kazakh Embassy in Germany is checking whether there are nationals of Kazakhstan among those injured.

     

