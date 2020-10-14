Los Angeles Comic Con for 2020 canceled due to pandemic

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM - Los Angeles Comic Con, one of the most diverse and celebrated pop culture events in the United States, has been officially canceled for 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said Tuesday, Xinhua reports.

«We knew this day might come, but it is sad nonetheless. We are writing to let you know we are canceling our event scheduled for Dec. 11-13, 2020, and are rescheduling to Sept. 24-26, 2021 -- one year from our original 2020 date,» they said in a statement.

California Governor Gavin Newsom gave an update last week on reopening plans for theme parks, which most people thought would precede event and convention guidelines. «In his announcement, the Governor said he had decided not to provide reopening guidelines yet for theme parks, and by extension, events,» the statement noted.

«Without guidelines, there is no way for LA County, the City, or event organizers like us to know if the plans and changes we made to be safe will be right, or enough. So with that new direction from the State, we are rescheduling,» it added.

The annual event had originally been scheduled for September and delayed to December in response to the pandemic. Last month, organizers said they were still planning to hold the event in-person in December with full COVID-19 safety precautions in place.

Los Angeles Comic Con is the latest in-person pop culture event canceled in response to COVID-19. Another major comic book convention in the United States, 51-year-old San Diego Comic-Con, moved online for the first time in history in July to avoid gatherings amid the pandemic.

Over 123,000 fans took part in Los Angeles Comic Con last year.