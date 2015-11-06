EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    04:09, 06 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Lost Disney film rediscovered

    None
    None
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM The first-ever character animated by Disney, "Oswald the Lucky Rabbit" is set to be a star again.

    This comes after one of the films he appears in has been rediscovered 87-years after it was produced.

    Sleigh Bells, a 6-minute animation, has been discovered by a researcher browsing an online database of the British Film Institute's archives.

    The BFI says the find is believed to be the only surviving print of the 1928 film.

    Walt Disney Animation Studios has since used the print to make a new master and digital copies.

    A fully-restored version of Sleigh Bells is set to be shown next month as part of a collection of Disney shorts made from the 1930s to present day. Source: China Daily

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!