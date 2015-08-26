EN
    20:40, 26 August 2015

    Low temperature at night in Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Autumn-like weather remains these days in Kazakhstan because of northern and northwestern air streams in the troposphere.

    Cold air from the northern territories of Russia and Ural continues to come to Kazakhstan along with those air streams, "Kazhydromet" informs.

    Thus, the temperature will drop lower than the annual average by 3-8 degrees in the nearest three days. Besides, northern, central and eastern parts of the country will even have freezing weather at night.

