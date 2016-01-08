EN
    07:47, 08 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Low temperature closed all roads in Akmola region

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - All roads have been closed in Akmola region, Kazinform has learnt from the RSE "Kazakhavtodor."

    8 January all roads of Akmola region have been closed due to worsening weather conditions (decrease of temperature to -27⁰-33⁰C), the statement reads.
    In addition, due to rainfall and ice slick Karaganda region's authorities have restricted movement of freight and public transport on the section of "Almaty-Yekaterinburg" (1858-2005 km) road.

