    13:20, 05 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Low temperature expected in Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Drop of temperature drop is expected in Kazakhstan during the holidays, Kazinform has learnt from RSE "Kazhydromet".

    A cold anticyclone will influence the weather in Siberia and Kazakhstan. Weather without precipitation and air temperature decrease is expected in the country.
    March 7 air temperatures in the southern and eastern parts of the country will go down to - 5 - 13ºC.
    The southern regions of the republic will be under the influence of the south-west warm air coming from Iran.
    Foggy weather with precipitation is expected in the western region of Kazakhstan.

