Low temperature expected in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Drop of temperature drop is expected in Kazakhstan during the holidays, Kazinform has learnt from RSE "Kazhydromet".

A cold anticyclone will influence the weather in Siberia and Kazakhstan. Weather without precipitation and air temperature decrease is expected in the country.

March 7 air temperatures in the southern and eastern parts of the country will go down to - 5 - 13ºC.

The southern regions of the republic will be under the influence of the south-west warm air coming from Iran.

Foggy weather with precipitation is expected in the western region of Kazakhstan.