Low temperatures predicted in Kazakhstan Jun 1-2

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh National Met Office issued the weather forecast for Kazakhstan for May 31- June 2, 2022, Kazinform reports.

On the last day of May, the greater part of Kazakhstan will be under the influence of a trough of a cyclone with its center over Siberia, bringing thunderstorms as well as heavy rains, hail, and squalls in the southeast.

High wind is to batter the country. On June 1, the western section of Kazakhstan will be affected by a northern anticyclone that moving eastward will result in no precipitation and low temperatures.

On June 1-2, -2 degrees Celsius frosts are forecast for the west, northwest, north, and center of the country in the nighttime and morning.



