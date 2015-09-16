Lower House OKs agreement with Russia on use of Balkhash radar node

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At today's plenary session Majilis has approved the ratification of the intergovernmental agreement with Russia on the conditions and procedure for further use of the Balkhash radar node in the Russian system of missile warning.

The agreement was signed in Moscow on December 2, 2014. It defines a procedure for the further use of Balkhash radar node in the Russian system of missile warning.



Balkhash radar node is a part of the Russian early-warning system (EWS) located in Karaganda region. It is designed to maintain continuous exploration of outer space in the zone of its action, automatic detection and tracking of ballistic missiles and space objects.