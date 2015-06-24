Lower House ratifies agreement with Japan on promotion and mutual protection of investments

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At today's plenary session Majilis has approved the draft law "On ratification of the agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Japan on promotion and mutual protection of investments".

"The agreement was signed on October 23, 2014 in Astana during the 5th Meeting of the Joint Commission of Government and Private Sectors of Japan and Kazakhstan on Economic Cooperation. The document is aimed at creating legal environment for the promotion and protection of investment, improvement of the investment climate, further strengthening of mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation between the two countries," said the Minister for Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Asset Issekeshev introducing the bill. The parties are establishing a joint commission to implement the deal.