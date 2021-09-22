Lower temperature forecast for Kazakhstan Sept 23-25

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The cold Atlantic anticyclone slowly shifting eastward will continue affecting weather conditions in the greater part of Kazakhstan on September 23-25, Kazinform reports.

According to the National Weather Forecaster Kazhydromet, the cold Atlantic anticyclone will move the cyclone in the northern and eastern parts of Kazakhstan, bringing no precipitation and lower temperatures.

Temperature is to dip as low as -9 degrees Celsius in the north, east, and center at night. The west is to brace for rain and high wind due to weather fronts.