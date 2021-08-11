EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:23, 11 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Lower temperatures forecast for Kazakhstan Aug 12-14

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather with occasional showers, thunderstorms, hail and gusty wind is forecast for eastern Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    According to Kazakhstan’s national weather service, weather conditions in the country will be affected by a cyclone over the center of Western Siberia. Heavy downpours are expected in the east and southeast of Kazakhstan.

    Temperature is predicted to dip to +5, +13°C at night and +15, +23°C at daytime in northern, central and eastern parts of Kazakhstan; to +8, +18°C at night and +18, +34°C at daytime in southern Kazakhstan; as well as to +17, +27°C at night and +30, +40°C at daytime in western Kazakhstan.


    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!