Lower temperatures forecast for Kazakhstan Aug 12-14

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather with occasional showers, thunderstorms, hail and gusty wind is forecast for eastern Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

According to Kazakhstan’s national weather service, weather conditions in the country will be affected by a cyclone over the center of Western Siberia. Heavy downpours are expected in the east and southeast of Kazakhstan.

Temperature is predicted to dip to +5, +13°C at night and +15, +23°C at daytime in northern, central and eastern parts of Kazakhstan; to +8, +18°C at night and +18, +34°C at daytime in southern Kazakhstan; as well as to +17, +27°C at night and +30, +40°C at daytime in western Kazakhstan.