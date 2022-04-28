Lowest garbage recycling rate recorded in Akmola region

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM «The country's lowest garbage recycling rate of 8.7% was recorded in Akmola region in 2021,» visiting Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Minister Serikkali Brekeshev told a briefing.

The Minister noted that the ecological situation in Akmola is relatively favorable as compared to other regions. Thanks to environmental measures pollutant emissions decreased by 13% against 2020 from 136,000 tons to 118,000 tons. Though the region has a weak waste management infrastructure, it fails to meet solid waste landfill norms. There are lots of unauthorized disposal fields in the region. The sewage disposal lands in the region have deteriorated.

The Minister stressed that there are only three waste management facilities in the region out of 205 located countrywide. 1,329 waste disposal fields were detected in the region.