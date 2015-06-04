EN
    22:33, 04 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Lucie Safarova beats Ana Ivanovic to reach 1st Roland Garros final

    ASTANA-PARIS. KAZINFORM - Lucie Safarova has reached her first grand slam final at Roland Garros in Paris, France today, Vesti.kz reports.

    In the semifinal match the 13th-seeded Czech eliminated the 2008 champion Ana Ivanovic from Serbia.

    Safarova needed almost 2 hours to upset the former Roland Garros winner in two straight sets 7:5, 7:5.

    It is worth mentioning that Safarova edged out the defending champion Maria Sharapova from Russia in the fourth round.

    In the final the Czech will face the winner of the Serena Williams vs. Timea Bacsinszky semifinal clash.

