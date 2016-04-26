Lufthansa cancels almost 900 flights due to German Union strike

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - German airline Lufthansa said Tuesday it canceled almost 900 flights scheduled for April 27 due to the upcoming strike staged by the country's trade union Verdi, in a move that will affect over 80,000 passengers on short-and long-haul flights, Sputnik International informs.

"Lufthansa had to cancel a total of 895 flights due to Verdi strike. This affects some 87,000 passengers," the statement said.

The German trade union Verdi announced industrial action on Wednesday, demanding a six-percent wage increase for about 2 million public service employees, and 100-euro per month pay increase for trainees, according to local media.