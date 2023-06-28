Luggage from international flights to be photographed in Brazil

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Luggage from international flights in Brazil will now be subjected to photography as part of enhanced security measures aimed at preventing bag exchange by criminals at destination airports, Agencia Brasil reports.

According to Minister of Ports and Airports, Márcio França, the government's plan includes «installing cameras at airports to capture images of passengers' luggage prior to boarding. Passengers will then receive a Whatsapp message containing a photograph of their bag, allowing them to verify its identity.» The minister was interviewed by A Voz do Brasil, from Empresa Brasil de Comunicação (EBC).

Alongside luggage photography, other measures in the plan involve the installation of X-ray and body scanners, cameras in the check-in area, the use of liquid and explosive detectors, as well as restrictions on cell phone usage by airport employees in certain areas. Minister França highlighted that «organized crime people often blackmail individuals working in internal airport areas», making the restriction of cell phone access crucial.

The initial implementation of these measures will take place at Guarulhos (São Paulo), the largest airport in Brazil, with a planned investment of BRL 40 million. Subsequently, the plan will be extended to other airports serving international flights before eventually being implemented nationwide, the minister added.

Furthermore, Minister França revealed ongoing negotiations with low-cost airlines to introduce their operations in Brazil. These airlines typically offer lower fares by providing limited services compared to other companies in the sector.