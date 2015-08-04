Lukashenko: Belarus interested in full-fledged cooperation with the USA

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus was and will be interested in full-fledged cooperation with the United States of America, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said as he met with the delegation of U.S. congressmen in Minsk on 3 August, Kazinform refers to Belta.by.

"We have never renounced this position, even in the most difficult periods of our relations," Alexander Lukashenko emphasized.

"The Belarusian-U.S. relations have not been frozen even during these difficult periods. We have always maintained cooperation in such important fields as the global and regional security, prevention of the illegal transit of nuclear materials," the head of state said. Alexander Lukashenko remarked that the Belarusian side appreciates the support of its initiatives at the United Nations and the readiness of the United States to help Belarus join the World Trade Organization. "I think that the relations between the United States and Belarus should not be built on reports in mass media. Instead we should analyze the situation in the countries and make corresponding conclusions," the Belarusian leader believes. Alexander Lukashenko asked the U.S. congressmen to voice their ideas and remarks. "We do not like when someone pushes us in the back. We will never agree to accept someone else's will. But we can learn from the experience of others. If you put forward the ideas which will help enhance our country's sovereignty, the ideas which will help improve the wellbeing of the Belarusian people, we will be grateful to you and will start using them immediately," the President said.