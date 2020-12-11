Lukashenko calls to use EAEU's potential for product promotion to third markets

MINSK. KAZINFORM It is worth using the potential of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) to promote goods to third markets, Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko said at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on 11 December, BelTA has learned.

«I positively assess the activity of the commission to develop a balanced agricultural market on the basis of the interstate cooperation and the system of forecasting the development of the EAEU agro-industrial complex. At the same time, I believe that the potential of the Union should be used not only for the development of the domestic market but also for the promotion of agricultural products to the markets of third countries,» said Aleksandr Lukashenko, BelTA reports.

According to the president, a number of decisions regarding technical regulations has been taken in the EAEU this year. Work is underway to harmonize the laws of EAEU member states to establish liability for violations of mandatory requirements for products, and also rules and procedures for conformity assessment.

«Unfortunately, there are no results in regulating methods to control the content of medicines in food products of animal origin, including processed foods. The issue has remained unsolved for several years already. I believe that the commission should regulate the matter next year,» the head of state stressed.

According to Aleksandr Lukashenko, this year the EAEU has intensified work to remove barriers and reduce exceptions and limitations in the internal market of the Union. Some progress has been made to curb the emergence of new types of barriers. «This is not enough, however. No administrative procedure has been introduced for national restrictive measures with their preliminary consideration by the EAEU bodies. There is still a loophole in the form of a possibility of multiple introduction of exceptions in state procurement programs,» the president said.