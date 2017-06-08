Lukashenko hands President Nazarbayev unique documents of ALZHIR prisoners

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, the Akorda press service reports.

President Nazarbayev thanked Alexander Lukashenko for coming to Kazakhstan to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit and the opening ceremony of the international specialized exhibition "Astana EXPO-2017".

- In 2.5 years, we built an entire district with the appropriate infrastructure, residential buildings for participants, a hotel complex, a congress hall and other facilities necessary for such a large-scale event. After the exhibition, the Astana International Finance Centre will be launched here," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

He also spoke about the theme of the forthcoming exhibition and the expositions of the main site of EXPO-2017 Nur Alem.

In his turn, Belarusian President thanked Nursultan Nazarbayev for the invitation, saying:

"We intend to not only look at the pavilions but also to carefully study your experience in the construction of exposition complexes, as we plan to organize an exhibition of the national economy achievements," he said.

Alexander Lukashenko also noted the attention Nursultan Nazarbayev pays to the restoring objectivity in studying history.

- You did a lot to create the ALZHIR museum on the territory of the former camp. Were people from all over the former Soviet Union were imprisoned, among them were women from Belarus as well. Today we brought pieces of correspondence and cases, of those whose fate was related to the camp. These are unique documents," he said.

During their meeting, the heads of state also discussed a number of topical issues of bilateral relations.