Lukashenko instructs to raise salaries in social sector

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko gave an instruction to raise salaries in the social sector, Belarusian Vice Premier Vasily Zharko told reporters after the working meeting with the head of state on 15 August, Kazinform has learned from BelTA .

"Teachers and doctors should have decent salaries. And the president has given a corresponding instruction. It should be fulfilled in 2017 and in 2018," the vice premier said. "The average salary in the sector is expected to reach Br800 this year. And we must reach this level by the end of the year. Salaries will be even higher next year."



At the meeting, the head of state stressed that teachers and doctors are the pillars of the society. Therefore, it is essential to raise the average salary by the end of the year. These efforts should be continued in 2018.