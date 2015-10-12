EN
    18:19, 12 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Lukashenko, Nazarbayev discuss bilateral cooperation by telephone

    MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko and Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev discussed certain issues of Belarus-Kazakhstan cooperation during a telephone talk on 12 October, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian leader.

    The leaders of the two states agreed to continue discussing issues of mutual interest at the forthcoming meetings of the CIS and the EEU in Kazakhstan. The President of Kazakhstan congratulated Alexander Lukashenko on the re-election as Belarus' President, BelTA reports.

    Tags:
    Belarus Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Belarus President of Kazakhstan Elections News President Nursultan Nazarbayev
