Lukashenko: New helicopters Mi-8 will enter service with Belarus' Armed Forces soon

MINSK. KAZINFORM - New advanced Mi-8MTV helicopters will soon enter service with the Belarusian Armed Forces, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said at a ceremony to honor the graduates of the military higher education institutions and senior officers on 5 July, BelTA has learned.

"Belarus attaches great attention to the technological upgrade of the security and law enforcement forces. Very soon, in addition to the new Yak-130 aircraft, the Armed Forces will receive new advanced helicopters Mi-8MTV," Alexander Lukashenko said.



The President noted that Belarus has started to manufacture missile systems. "We have created a new sector in the economy, which will surely manufacture the products of the highest quality," he said.



A satellite control center has been opened in the country. Two satellites have been put into orbit. Companies of the country's defense sector produce up-to-date radio detectors and communication equipment. The project is underway to design light-armored vehicles for the national law enforcement bodies. "This shows that we can do a lot ourselves. Any country that cares about its security and defense should produce the main weapons itself. We have something to protect and, of course, we have the weapons to protect it with," the Belarusian leader said, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.