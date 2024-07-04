Lukashenko proposed SCO countries use national currencies for payments

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko proposed the creation of a mechanism that would make international payments in national currencies available, reports a Kazinform News Agency correspondent.

He believes that this would make the member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) less dependent on the US dollar.

“As a priority issue, Belarus considers the creation of a mechanism for bilateral payments in national currencies and a collective financial institution of the SCO,” said Alexander Lukashenko, speaking at the meeting of heads of state in the “SCO Plus” format.

In turn, the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov, stated that SCO countries are already working on the creation of the SCO Development Bank and the SCO Development Fund to financially support projects.