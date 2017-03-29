Lukashenko, Putin to discuss removal of restrictions, exemptions in EEU 3 April

MINSK. KAZINFORM Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko and Russia President Vladimir Putin will discuss the progress in the removal of exemptions and restrictions in the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) on 3 April, Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Vladimir Semashko told reporters at the opening of the BelTEXlegprom. Spring 2017 expo on 29 March, BelTA informs.

Vladimir Semashko said that Russia remains the main trade partner of Belarus. “It is very important for us to be able to sell our products in Russia. This is one of the main reasons for our accession to the Eurasian Economic Union. We have joined it in order to create a single market in the union and equal economic conditions in various fields, including in the energy sector,” the vice premier remarked.

Speaking about the achievements of the EEU member states after the signing of the EEU Treaty, Vladimir Semashko noted that not all issues have been solved yet. “I cannot say that everything is great and is going the right way. Therefore, the creation of the single market without any exemptions, restricts, and especially wrong actions will be discussed at the level of the heads of state on 3 April. This is one of the serious topics, it is important to finally create more favorable markets without any discrimination within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union,” Vladimir Semashko said.