Lukashenko: SCO Summit is more resonant than G7 Summit

QINGDAO. KAZINFORM the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit sounds much more powerful than the G7 Summit. Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko made this statement during the talks with China's President Xi Jinping in Qingdao on 10 June, BelTA has learnt.

"The hard work you have done was worth it, because the outcome of the Qingdao events is stunning and far-reaching. I have watched international news. I do not know whether it is accidental or not, but the G7 Summit is taking place at the same time. I should tell you, our event within the framework of the SCO resonates much more potently," Alexander Lukashenko said. The president noted that all mass media quoted statements made by the heads of state at the summit and bilateral talks that were held on its sidelines, BelTA reports.