EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:46, 04 November 2021 | GMT +6

    Lukashenko signs decree to implement project to create Belarus' COVID-19 vaccine

    None
    None
    MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has signed a decree to implement an investment project to produce Belarus' own COVID-19 vaccine on the premises of the BelVitunipharm company, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian leader.

    This investment project provides for the construction of a vaccine production plant in the village of Dolzha, Vitebsk Oblast (with the upgrade of the existing production facility). The BelVitunipharm premises were chosen by the government, because the company has the necessary infrastructure and competencies to produce a vaccine. In addition to that, it is a promising site to develop a biotechnological cluster.

    The work on the vaccine is being done by organizations subordinate to the Healthcare Ministry and the National Academy of Sciences. A series of a prototype vaccines has already been developed.

    The decree provides for the exemption of technological equipment, raw materials and materials imported for the implementation of the project from customs duties and the value added tax.


    Tags:
    Belarus COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!