EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:13, 21 May 2021 | GMT +6

    Lukashenko suggests de-dollarizing EAEU trade in hydrocarbons

    None
    None
    MINSK. KAZINFORM It is necessary to get rid of U.S. dollars in domestic trade in hydrocarbons in the Eurasian Economic Union. Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko made the relevant statement during the videoconference session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on 21 May, BelTA has learned.

    Aleksandr Lukashenko said: «I am sure it is now the time to make a serious political decision on de-dollarizing the domestic trade in hydrocarbons in the Eurasian Economic Union,» BelTA reports.

    In his words, working out coordinated measures to support the exchange rates of the currencies and ensure safe transactions is a task of primary importance in the Eurasian Economic Union. «In this regard we welcome the development of the common payment space in the union, including for the sake of stimulating transition to transactions in national currencies,» Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

    He also believes it is important to continue work on facilitating mutual access to the financial markets of the Eurasian Economic Union member states and on further building the common financial market.


    Tags:
    Eurasian Economic Union Energy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!