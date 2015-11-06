Lukashenko sworn-in as Belarus President

MINSK. KAZINFORM Alexander Lukashenko has been sworn-in as the President of Belarus. The inauguration ceremony took place at the Palace of Independence, BelTA informs.

In accordance with the Constitution of the Republic of Belarus, the President assumes the office after taking the following oath: "Assuming the office of the President of the Republic of Belarus, I solemnly swear to faithfully serve the people of the Republic of Belarus, to respect and protect the rights and freedoms of man and of the citizen, to observe and protect the Constitution of the Republic of Belarus, and to fulfill strictly and conscientiously the lofty duties that have been bestowed upon me." Alexander Lukashenko, with his right hand on the Constitution, said the words of the oath in Belarusian.

After that Alexander Lukashenko signed the act of taking the oath, and Chairwoman of the Central Election Commission Lidia Yermoshina handed over the Certificate of the President of the Republic of Belarus to him.

The inauguration ceremony was held in the presence of over 1,000 guests, including top government officials, members of both chambers of parliament, civil servants and executives, representatives of the diplomatic corps, and foreign dignitaries. The President of the Republic of Belarus shall be the guarantor of the Constitution of the Republic of Belarus, the rights and freedoms of man and of the citizen. The President shall personify the unity of the nation, guarantee the implementation of the main guidelines of the domestic and foreign policy, represent the Republic of Belarus in relations with other states and international organizations. The President shall take measures on protection of sovereignty of the Republic of Belarus, its national security and territorial integrity, ensure its political and economic stability, continuity and interaction of the bodies of state power, maintain the intermediation among the bodies of state power. The President shall enjoy immunity, and his honor and dignity shall be protected by the law.

Source: BELTA